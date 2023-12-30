Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading 1% Higher

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.63. 67,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 51,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The firm has a market cap of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter.

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

