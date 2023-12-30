Analysts Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) PT at $11.05

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
