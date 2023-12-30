Analysts Set Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target at $25.25

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $355.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

