Analyzing Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) & RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sage Therapeutics and RedHill Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 0 16 2 0 2.11 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.51%. Given Sage Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sage Therapeutics is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and RedHill Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $7.69 million 169.16 -$532.78 million ($10.98) -1.97 RedHill Biopharma $61.80 million 0.46 -$71.67 million N/A N/A

RedHill Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Sage Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics -5,779.62% -59.46% -54.01% RedHill Biopharma 354.95% -328.99% 71.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma beats Sage Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases. Its product pipeline also comprises SAGE-689 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute GABA hypofunction; SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

