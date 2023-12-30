Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Ted Yednock Sells 21,000 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $241.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

