Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.94. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 34,659 shares.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$48.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

