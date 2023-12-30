AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $187.86

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.86 and traded as low as $172.43. AppFolio shares last traded at $173.16, with a volume of 135,844 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,575,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

