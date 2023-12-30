Appulse (CVE:APL) Trading Down 1.3%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 14,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 15,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Appulse Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Appulse Company Profile

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

