Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aquafil in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aquafil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aquafil

Aquafil Price Performance

About Aquafil

ECNLF stock remained flat at $4.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22. Aquafil has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $6.35.

(Get Free Report)

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in plastic-molded accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquafil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquafil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.