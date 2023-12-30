Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,283 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

