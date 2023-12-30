Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Reduced by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

