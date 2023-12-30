Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,690,846. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ares Management by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $6,732,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

