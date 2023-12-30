ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Chairman Daniel C. Staton Sells 61,682 Shares of Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $33.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -363.63%.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2,118.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,008,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

