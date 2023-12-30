ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Chairman Daniel C. Staton Sells 61,682 Shares of Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $33.38.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -363.63%.
Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Featured Articles
