Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Shares Up 4.2%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). 516,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 841,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Exploration from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Exploration
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.