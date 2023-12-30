Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Shares Up 4.2%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). 516,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 841,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Exploration from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.07.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

