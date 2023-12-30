Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $805.39 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $648.23 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $780.87 and a 200-day moving average of $771.41.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

