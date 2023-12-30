Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $426.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

