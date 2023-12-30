Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mercury General by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mercury General by 57.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercury General by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mercury General by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.02%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.