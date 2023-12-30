Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 6,410 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

FNF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

