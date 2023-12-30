Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $660.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

