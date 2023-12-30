Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Illumina by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $139.24 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.21.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

