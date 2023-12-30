Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 27.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 219,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 93.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 170,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 82,461 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 13.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,864 shares of company stock worth $22,548,807. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.0 %

TTD stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.