Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 345 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,525 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,665,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,356,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $227.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

