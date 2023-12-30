Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 6,113 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average of $374.56. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

