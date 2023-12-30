Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 13.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $231.43 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

