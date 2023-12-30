Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.88. 2,197,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,314. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

