Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,390 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises approximately 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 146.9% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 4,758,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

