Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,515 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,515 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AAON by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after buying an additional 48,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,984,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.87. 213,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.86.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 over the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

