Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,858. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

