Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $273.74. The stock had a trading volume of 289,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,159. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.08 and a 12-month high of $275.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

