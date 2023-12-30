Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $350.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.29. The company has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

