Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.89. The stock had a trading volume of 447,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,334. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $174.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

