Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.50. 2,533,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

