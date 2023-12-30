Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

