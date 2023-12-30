Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 75,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $65.14. 3,808,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

