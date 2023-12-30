Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises 2.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 90,385 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

