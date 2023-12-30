Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $66.13. 1,788,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,149. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

