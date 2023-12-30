Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 553,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 291,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,549,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,908,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.25. 4,730,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,122. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

