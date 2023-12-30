Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $165.25. 3,275,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.