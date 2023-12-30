Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,154. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

