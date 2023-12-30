Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $294.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.00 and its 200 day moving average is $251.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

