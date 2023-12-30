Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 662 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. 7,667,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.