ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.5% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ASML by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $756.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,428. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $536.77 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $298.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $682.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

