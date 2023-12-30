Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 144.8% in December

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
