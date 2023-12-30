Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 371.6% in December

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the November 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Assure stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,029. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

