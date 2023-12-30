ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATC Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ATC Venture Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

ATC Venture Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc, engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc in January 2012.

