Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 11,634,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Athabasca Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

About Athabasca Oil

Shares of ATHOF opened at $3.16 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

