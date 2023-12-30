Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 32,134 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 32,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,265.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,829,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,059.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 29th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 163,954 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $390,210.52.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.43 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Athira Pharma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

