Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atico Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

