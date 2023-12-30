Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Atico Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
Atico Mining Company Profile
