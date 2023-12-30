Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 27801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Atico Mining Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.50 million during the quarter. Atico Mining had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.045045 EPS for the current year.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.