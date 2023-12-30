Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

